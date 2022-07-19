Regenerative Medicine Market : Top 10 Company Profiles and 2030 Development Trends By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of stem-cell or gene-based therapies and tissue engineering approaches in clinical settings is a key factor driving

Regenerative Medicine Market Size – USD 9.80 Billion in 2021, Market Trends – Increasing investments toward Research & Development activities or Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Regenerative Medicine Market size reached USD 9.80 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid scientific and clinical advancements in the field of regenerative medicine, improved clinical use of stem-cell and gene therapies and tissue engineering techniques, as well as increasing venture capitalist investments in tissue engineering and stem cell therapy, are factors driving revenue growth of the global regenerative medicine market.

Increasing advancements in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering and growing application of regenerative medicine in wide range of medical applications from sports injuries, acne treatments, and other severe conditions are key factors that can drive market growth. Regenerative medicine refers to the branch of medicine that develops robust methods to regrow, repair, and replace damaged cells or organs. Regenerative medicine is a diverse and rapidly evolving field that has made great progress in regenerating and replacing tissues lost to age, disease, and debilitating injuries. Major advances and innovations are being carried out in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine with huge impacts on 3D bioprinting of organs and tissues.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/9

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc., Corline Biomedical AB, COOK BIOTECH, INC., Bayer BV, Abbott, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc., among others.

Regenerative medicine is used for treating various clinical situations including acute accidents and chronic disorders. Currently, positive preclinical and clinical results support use of regenerative medicine to treat both acute injuries and chronic illnesses, as well as ailments affecting a variety of organ systems including cardiovascular disorders, cutaneous wounds, and cancer. In addition, technical breakthroughs in stem cell-based treatments have transformed researchers' perspectives on regenerative medicine, while advancements in stem cell treatment have expedited development of regenerative medicine. For instance, on 10 January 2022, Century Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb announced a joint cooperation and licensing agreement to develop and market up to four modified natural killer cell and/or T cell projects for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Currently, haematogenic stem cells are employed to treat leukemia and other blood diseases. In addition, nanotechnology is an effective instrument for designing stem cells and regenerative medicine. Nanofabrication techniques now enable researchers to create nanofiber scaffolds, owing to availability of new technologies. In addition, as tissue engineering develops, new technologies, such as 3D printing and microfluidics, have gained considerable interest in producing materials or scaffolds. To acquire appropriate cells for TERM, cell sheets and genome engineering are being investigated extensively.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/9

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) sparked widespread concerns due to its high human transmission rates and very high fatality rates. Currently, clinical trials are being done to discover appropriate therapy strategy and care for COVID-19. Regenerative medicine offers several cell-tissue therapies and associated products, which are anticipated to aid in the reversal of COVID-19-induced immunological instability. Clinical evidence indicates that critically sick and elderly patients require excellent adjuvant treatment to reduce respiratory problems and improve recovery. Clinical studies have been approved for convalescent plasma therapy and infusion of two contemporary regenerative medicine-based therapies, Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) and MSC-derived extracellular vesicles. Numerous clinical trials are investigating immunomodulatory and regenerative aspects of MSC injection. In 2020 and 2021, multiple clinical trials involving infusion of allogeneic Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) were conducted and results demonstrated that MSC infusion effectively improves COVID-19 survival rate, reduces recovery time, and alleviates severe COVID-19 symptoms, particularly in elderly patients and those with other comorbidities. Convalescent plasma contains neutralizing antibodies that reduce viral load rapidly and effectively, eventually preventing acute inflammation. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) subsequently authorized it as a routine therapy for COVID-19. These are the most promising domains for COVID-19, which is driving demand for regenerative medicines and associated treatments.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/regenerative-medicine-market

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The oncology segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to increased need for regenerative medicine-based therapeutic options in cancer. Cell therapy, gene therapy, and tissue engineering are among the most often used regenerative medicine procedures for cancer treatment, as they are more precise, safer, and effective, compared to traditional therapies.

The tissue engineering segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Tissue engineering is a field of biology that integrates engineering and biology to create new tissues and organs while also stimulating healing of damaged or ill tissues and organs. Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine are rapidly developing with major implications for 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs.

The cell-based immunotherapy segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021due to ongoing advancements & development of cell-based immunotherapies in providing cancer patients with innovative therapy options. Cell therapies are being evaluated in clinical trials for a variety of cancer types, both alone and in combination with other treatments. Clinical use of Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs) and modified T-Cells has resulted in amazing efficacy, in turn, resulting in a plethora of FDA-approved cancer medicines and treatments.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021 owing to factors such as rising demand for stem cell therapeutic products, technological advancements, well-developed healthcare system, and availability of government and private financing for stem cell research. Moreover, many governments in the region are implementing policies to encourage establishment of advanced research facilities as well as construction of new infrastructure, such as research networks, to encourage stem-cell-based research and commercialization of regenerative medicine-based products and therapies, which is supporting revenue growth of this segment.

On 10 March 2022, Promega Corporation, a biotechnology product manufacturer and FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, a global researcher and developer of human-induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) technologies, established a strategic partnership to speed the development of novel drug discovery tests.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/9

Emergen Research has segmented global regenerative medicine market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Gene Therapy

Cell-based Immunotherapy

Tissue Engineering

Stem-cell Therapy

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Oncology

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospitals & Clinics

Commercial Industries

Government & Academic Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/9

Major benefits of the Regenerative Medicine Market report:

The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape

The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2021-2030

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the requirement of the clients. For further queries or information regarding this report, please get in touch with us, and our team will provide you with optimal research solutions.

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Explore More Emergen Research Reports @

quantum computing for enterprise market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/quantum-computing-for-enterprise-market

nanowire battery market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanowire-battery-market

blockchain technology in bfsi market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-technology-in-bfsi-market

robotics surgical simulation systems market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/robotics-surgical-simulation-systems-market

8k technology market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/8k-technology-market

sensors in internet of things devices market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sensors-in-internet-of-things-devices-market

artificial intelligence in energy market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-energy-market

food antioxidants market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-antioxidants-market

wireless charging market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wireless-charging-market