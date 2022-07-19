Industrial Biotechnology Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 852.55 Billion In 2030 At A Revenue CAGR Of 9.9%

Reports And Data

Rising concerns about greenhouse gas emission, high crude oil prices, and low biofuel costs are driving industrial biotechnology market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Industrial Biotechnology Market size is expected to reach USD 852.55 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rise in demand for new approaches to prevent pollution, conserve resources, and increase application in biofuels is driving market revenue growth.

Industrial biotechnology market is growing at a rapid rate owing to technological advancements and application-specific breakthroughs. Market players are changing their business models to the new normal by focusing on process digitization and using new robotic automation and artificial intelligence technologies. Leading industrial biotechnology companies will continue to employ mergers and acquisitions to acquire new technologies, strengthen portfolios, and leverage capabilities throughout the projected period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• In April 2020, Amgen Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies partnered to research and produce antibodies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The collaboration will combine Amgen's experience in the fields of novel antibody treatment and immunology with Adaptive's patented immune medicine platform to find virus-neutralizing antibodies and create promising new medicines against SARS-CoV-2.

• Biofuel segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Fuels that have been extracted from plants and crops are known as biofuels. As prices of crude oil are soaring day by day, most people are switching to biofuels to save money and reduce their dependence on crude oil. Biofuels are produced from wheat, corn, soybeans, and sugarcane, which can be produced again and again on demand, so they are sustainable. It also helps in reducing greenhouse gases up to much extent by emitting less pollution.

• Agricultural residues segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Agricultural residues are rich in bioactive compounds. Agro-industrial wastes are used for manufacturing biofuels, enzymes, vitamins, antioxidants, animal feed, antibiotics, and other chemicals through solid-state fermentation (SSF). The use of agro-industrial wastes as raw materials can help to reduce the production cost and reduce the pollution load from the environment. Such factors are contributing to growth of the segment.

• Food and feed segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Production of feed and inorganic supplements is energy-intensive and the undigested nutrients excreted by the livestock into the environment lead to pollution problems. Enzymes are capable of degrading complex components in the feed, and addition of industrially produced enzymes increases energy and nutrient value of feed and reduces emissions into the environment, thus driving segment revenue growth.

• Market in Europe accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Substantial funds invested by the government for research and development (R&D) in the field and growing demand for green products and chemicals from consumers are principal factors driving market growth in the region.

Key Players:

Companies profiled in global market report include BASF SE, Amyris, Inc, Borregaard AS, Global Bioenergies, Codexis, Inc., Deinove SAS, Fermentalg, Evolva, Gevo, Inc., and Novozymes.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What is the expected revenue growth rate the global Industrial Biotechnology market is expected to register during the forecast period?

• What are the key growth driving factors of Industrial Biotechnology market?

• Who are the leading players in the market?

• What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

• Which region is expected to account for the largest market share in the global Industrial Biotechnology

Market Segmentation:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

• Biofuel

• Biochemical

• Biomaterial

• Bioproduct

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

• Grains & Starch Crops

• Agricultural Residues

• Food Waste

• Forestry Material

• Animal By-product

• Energy Crops

• Urban & Suburban Waste

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

• Food & Feed

• Pharmaceuticals

• Pulp & Paper

• Textile

• Bio Energy

• Others

Key Points Addressed in the Report:

• A detailed analysis of the global Industrial Biotechnology market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

• All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

• Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

