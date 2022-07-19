Seaweed Market: Size, Share, Price Trends, Growth Analysis, Demand, and Forecast Report 2022-2027

Seaweed Market 2022

The global seaweed market reached a value of US$ 6.73 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 12.85 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 11.5% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Seaweed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global seaweed market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global seaweed market reached a value of US$ 6.73 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.85 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5% during 2022-2027. Seaweed or macroalgae are different species of algae and marine plants that grow in oceans, rivers, lakes, and other water bodies. They include both flowering plants and larger algae and are characterized by red, green, and brown colors. Seaweed can be obtained from aquaculture and through wild harvest techniques. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, fibers, and hydrocolloids that help in the proper functioning of the thyroid, protect the body from cell damage, and nourish gut health. The versatile nature and anti-oxidant properties of seaweeds make them an ideal and common ingredient in Asian cuisines.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/seaweed-market/requestsample

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Market Trends:

Seaweeds exhibit anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and emulsion properties due to which they are being increasingly utilized in numerous industrial and commercial goods, such as toothpaste, fertilizers, and jellies. This represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the bioactive compound in seaweeds makes them suitable for various medicinal applications in the pharmaceutical industry, which is driving the growth of the global seaweed market. Increasing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of the seaweed consumption is catalyzing the demand for commercial seaweed in the production of food products, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) activities and newer applications of seaweed in the agricultural industry to yield and soil health, are contributing to the market growth further.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3vE57cr

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the top Seaweed Companies in World 2022 being:

• Acadian Seaplants Limited

• Cargill Incorporated

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• Irish Seaweeds

• Leili

• Mara Seaweeds

• Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG)

Breakup by Environment:

• Aquaculture

• Wild Harvest

Breakup by Product:

• Red

• Brown

• Green

Breakup by Application:

• Processed Foods

• Direct Human Consumption

• Hydrocolloids

• Fertilizers

• Animal Feed Additives

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Latest Research Reports:

• Shotcrete Market Report: https://bit.ly/3yOcIs4

• Ultrafast Lasers Market Report: https://bit.ly/3yTSs8F

• Transplant Diagnostics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3yPZvPF

• Rice Market Report: https://bit.ly/3cpdV1A

• Higher Education Market Report: https://bit.ly/3v0uyXU

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.