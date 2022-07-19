Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,130 in the last 365 days.

Supplies delivery service of Edf. Yi Nam suspended today to facilitate nucleic acid tests of households

MACAU, July 19 - The Subsistence Team carries out screening and distribution of food packs and other supplies for the households in Edf. Yi Nam newly added as Red Code Zone this morning (19 July). As the Health Bureau has arranged for the households to undergo nucleic acid specimen collection at noon, the delivery service of life supplies sent by friends and relatives of the households in Edf. Yi Nam, originally scheduled for 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., is supended. The households’ understanding is appreciated and they are advised to ask friends and relatives not to send supplies to the site today.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) carried out large-scale cleaning and disinfection of the public space in Edf. Yi Nam last night (18 July), and the temporary nucleic acid specimen collection station and frontline coordination station have been set up in the lockdown and precautionary zone. For any enquiries about anti-epidemic measures, the public can call the enquiry hotline of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre at 28700800.

You just read:

Supplies delivery service of Edf. Yi Nam suspended today to facilitate nucleic acid tests of households

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.