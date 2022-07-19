Supplies delivery service of Edf. Yi Nam suspended today to facilitate nucleic acid tests of households

MACAU, July 19 - The Subsistence Team carries out screening and distribution of food packs and other supplies for the households in Edf. Yi Nam newly added as Red Code Zone this morning (19 July). As the Health Bureau has arranged for the households to undergo nucleic acid specimen collection at noon, the delivery service of life supplies sent by friends and relatives of the households in Edf. Yi Nam, originally scheduled for 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., is supended. The households’ understanding is appreciated and they are advised to ask friends and relatives not to send supplies to the site today.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) carried out large-scale cleaning and disinfection of the public space in Edf. Yi Nam last night (18 July), and the temporary nucleic acid specimen collection station and frontline coordination station have been set up in the lockdown and precautionary zone. For any enquiries about anti-epidemic measures, the public can call the enquiry hotline of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre at 28700800.