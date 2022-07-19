A total of 1 tube of mixed samples tested positive as of 08:00 in the 11th round of Citywide NAT; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced

MACAU, July 19 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that the 11th round of Citywide NAT Programme has been launched at 08:00 on 18 July. As of 08:00 19 July, a total of 1 tube of mixed samples has been tested positive.

The 1 tube of samples concerned was collected at the following NAT station and time:

NAT station Date Time Tong Nam School (Secondary Section) 18 July around 18:04

The above station has collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, the concerned station has been cleaned and disinfected, and is now open to the public again.

The Centre assures citizens who went to get tested at the above location and time that there is no need to worry, and appeals to them to carry out self-health management properly. Meanwhile, all people in Macao should undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day, and upload the test result to the designated platform. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.