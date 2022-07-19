Advice to reduce the transmission risk of COVID-19 in buildings

MACAU, July 19 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that COVID-19 is mainly spread by droplets between people in close contact, by aerosol (such as tiny droplets produced during talking or coughing, or polluted particles raised by fan which can be suspended in air for a long time; a person can be infected in prolonged exposure to a high concentration of aerosol) between people staying in a confined or semi-confined space for a long time, or via indirect contact with surfaces of environment or objects.

The Centre points out that since the outbreak of the epidemic in Macao on 18 June, the vast majority of cases have occurred among close contacts, namely living together, eating and drinking in the same space, and having activities in the same space without wearing a mask, and there are cases found to have gathered together in the same building. In some buildings, there is a phenomenon that more cases were detected on the same floor or in the same orientation; however, there is no significant evidence that these cases were being infected via patios or pipes. For the above, as a precautionary measure, members of the public are advised to take the following measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the building: