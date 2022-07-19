IAS clarifies that exemption from city-wide COVID-19 testing must meet specific criteria

MACAU, July 19 - In response to cases of misinterpretation as to which recipient groups may benefit from the exemption from the Citywide Nucleic Acid Test, the Social Welfare Bureau hereby makes the following clarification:

seniors and persons with disabilities who are able to move freely must undergo the city-wide nucleic acid tests; ; only those seniors or disabled persons with mobility difficulties and require the assistance of others are eligible for the exemption from the 11th to 13th round Citywide Nucleic Acid Test. All residents bearing yellow Health Code are not entitled to the exemption.

It is important to note that ‘seniors’ refer to people currently in Macao who were born on or before December 31, 1942 (including residents and non-residents of Macao; age is defined according to the date of birth on the identity document); and "Disabled person" is defined as any person who holds a valid Disability Assessment Registration Card issued by the Social Welfare Bureau; with reduced mobility, i.e. in need of full support of others to move around or to use assistive devices to leave the house, and with the need to be cared for by someone else, or who depend on someone else's assistance in carrying out the activities of daily living, namely drinking and eating, dressing, bathing, going to the bathroom and/or moving the body, among others.

In addition, beneficiaries of the exemption from the nucleic acid mass test must take the rapid antigen test for COVID-19 daily during the period July 18-23.