Europe: Wildfires

Major wildfires are currently impacting parts of Europe, particularly Portugal, Spain, and France. Fires can move rapidly and be unpredictable.

New Zealanders are advised to follow any instructions issued by the local authorities, such as Fire and Rescue services (including evacuation orders), and to monitor the media to keep up to date with local developments. New Zealanders in the affected places should also let their family know they're okay.

You can check on the outbreak of fires with the local civil protection authority. In the event of an emergency, always call 112 (if you are in an EU member State).

For wildfire preparedness advice, see:

Any New Zealanders requiring consular assistance should contact the relevant New Zealand Embassy or Consulate General. Details of New Zealand’s representation in Europe can be found on the relevant country’s travel advisory page.

Further wildfires across Europe could continue over the summer period. New Zealanders in Europe are advised to update their registration information or take this opportunity to register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Associated Advisories:

Updated:19 Jul 2022, 14:41

Europe: Wildfires

