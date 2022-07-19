Sports Nutrition Market: Top Companies Share, Global Size, Sales Analysis, Growth, Opportunity and Report 2022-2027

Sports Nutrition Market 2022

The global sports nutrition market reached a value of US$ 47.5 Billion in 2021 and expect to reach US$ 74.2 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Sports Nutrition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global sports nutrition market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global sports nutrition market reached a value of US$ 47.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 74.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2027. Sports nutrition is the practice of maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle by consuming nutrient-rich food items. It generally involves dietitians, biochemists, exercise physiologists, cell and molecular biologists, etc., who recommend and develop several nutritional items, such as protein powders, capsules or tablets, protein bars, isotonic drink powders, energy bars, dietary supplements, etc., in an attempt to improve the overall performance and health of athletes and individuals with an active lifestyle. Furthermore, these products assist in replenishing water levels, thereby reducing the effects of delayed recovery, fatigue, injury, etc., and providing the body with adequate fuel for performing physical activities.

Global Sports Nutrition Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of fitness and sports culture is primarily driving the sports nutrition market. Additionally, the rising consumer inclination towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle that helps in sustaining wellness levels while minimizing the possibilities of lifestyle diseases is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the inflating number of athletes, professional bodybuilders, and young people opting for sports as their career is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, key market players are also introducing vegan and lactose-free alternatives, on account of the increasing concerns among individuals towards the harmful impact of synthetic ingredients in nutritional drinks and supplements, which in turn, is expected to fuel the sports nutrition market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Abbott Nutrition Inc.

• PepsiCo Inc.

• Glanbia Plc.

• Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

• Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

• Post Holdings Inc.

• GNC Holdings

• Clif Bar & Company

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Atlantic Multipower UK Limited

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC

• Olimp Laboratories

• Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

• PowerBar Europe GmbH

Breakup by Product Type:

• Sports Food

• Sports Drinks

• Sports Supplements

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Animal Derived

• Plant-Based

• Mixed

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Drug and Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

