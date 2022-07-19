Cell-based Assay Market Report: Global Size, Share, Segment Review, Scope, Trends, Growth Analysis & Forecast 2022-2027

Cell-based Assay Market

The global cell-based assay market reached a value of US$ 18.9 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 31.4 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 8.78% by 2027.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Cell-based Assay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global cell-based assay market report.

The global cell-based assay market reached a value of US$ 18.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 31.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.78% during 2022-2027. Cell-based assay refers to the study of living cells based on their shape and size for pharmaceutical, biotechnological and biochemical applications. It involves extracting living cells from tissues, stem cells and blood samples for evaluating biochemical and functional effects of drug substances, gene activation and cell signaling. It is also utilized for the measurement of cell proliferation, motility, cytotoxicity and morphology that aids in the development of medicinal drugs and diagnosis of various diseases. As a result, it finds extensive applications for producing biologics, conducting cancer research and stem cell analysis using high-throughput screening (HTS) solutions.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global cell-based assay market is primarily driven by significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of diabetes, cancer, neurological and cardiovascular disorders among the geriatric population is enhancing the requirement for cell-based assays for the analysis of various drug compounds. In addition, the widespread utilization of cell-based assays for the detection of coronavirus (Covid-19) infection in the body is providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• GE Healthcare Biopharma (Danaher Corporation)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Merck Group

• Perkinelmer Inc.

• Charles River Laboratories Inc.

• Lonza Group Ltd.

• Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

• Promega Corporation

• Cell Biolabs Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Corning Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product and Services:

• Consumables

o Reagents and Media

o Cells and Cell Lines

o Probes and Labels

• Instruments

o Microplates

o Microplate Readers

o High Throughput Screening

o Liquid Handling Systems

o Services

• Software

Breakup by Technology:

• Automated Handling

• Flow Cytometry

• Label-Free Detection

• High-Throughput Screening

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Drug Discovery

• Basic Research

• ADME Studies

• Predictive Toxicology

• Others

Breakup by End-User:

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Academic and Government Institutions

• Contract Research Organizations

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

