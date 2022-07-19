VideoProc Runs Travel Photo/Video Sharing Contests and Giveaways in 2 Rounds

Share Your Travel Photo or Video, Win Prizes and Gifts

VideoProc from Digiarty Software Inc. starts to run a travel photo/video sharing contest and giveaway in 2 rounds.

Through our campaign page, you can either share your photography works to win prizes or get different prizes through the giveaways.” — Coco Mou, the event planner

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VideoProc from Digiarty Software Inc., one of the leading multimedia software development companies, starts to run a travel photo/video sharing contest and giveaway in two rounds. Anyone who has reached the legal age of majority can compete in the online contest and also have chances to win travel gifts by random drawing.

The campaign is in full swing now and will last until September 15, 2022, at https://www.videoproc.com/campaign/travel.htm

Airfares are finally starting to cool, so there are expected to be more travelers in the coming weeks, according to the recent news by cnbc.com. "But we believe that tourists are still having budget shortages caused by the economic recession and continuous inflation," said Coco Mou, the event planner. "We are doing our part to help you ease your economic burdens and mental stress. Through our campaign page, you can either share your photography works to win prizes or get different prizes through the giveaways."

"It's time to travel. Record travel memories better with VideoProc," as shown on the top of the even page. Unveiled at the event is a specific official page of VideoProc with the details of the rules, prizes, and gifts in two rounds:

Round 1 (Period: 7.13 - 7.31):

1. Travel Photo Contest

Prizes: Amazon Gift Card $25 x 5

How to Join:

Step 1. The participant needs to upload one of his or her own travel photos, be it a landscape, portrait, or collage that should contain any food, and submit it to the event page. There is no requirement for photography and post-production skills.

Step 2. Share the same picture on Twitter with @VideoProc and hashtags #Travel and #TravelwithVideoProc.

Step 3. Wait for the announcement of the winners after being selected on August 1.

2. Giveaway of Travel Gifts for Everyone in Round 1

VideoProc team is giving away valuable gifts to make trip records smoother. Any visitor to the page can have three chances every day to win the prizes as follows:

* $299 Oculus Quest 2 x 1: a VR headset that can run impressively detailed virtual reality experiences and help access 360-degree video content and apps of all genres.

* $192 Wave.Video x 7: a 1-year license code for Wave.Video as an online video editor that can trim, cut, record, stream, and subtitle videos.

* $39.95 VideoProc Converter: the access to the free use of the all-in-one video processing software for video/audio/DVD conversion, compression, quick-editing, recording, and downloading.

* $29.95 DearMob iPhone Manager: the software to transfer virtually any files and content between an iOS device and a Windows/Mac PC.

* Green Pedia: free green-screen templates used in video editing.

* 7-day trial code of Fotor Pro x 500: for photo editing, collage making, and graphic design.

Round 2 (Period: 8.1 – 9.15):

1. Travel Video Contest

Prizes: PowerShot G7 X Mark III x 1, $200 Travel Fund x 2, $50 Amazon Cards x 3, 1-year license of VideoProc Converter x 10

How to Join:

Step 1. Download VideoProc Vlogger, a free and capable video editing software program to make a travel video.

Step 2. Upload the video to YouTube with the hashtag #travelwithVideoProc, and make the video public.

Step 3. Submit the video link to the event page, and wait for the announcement of the winners that will be selected based on originality, popularity, quality, and relevance on September 20.

2. Giveaway of Travel Gifts for Everyone in Round 2

Anyone coming to the event page will have a chance to get the photo and video processing tools.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc., the developer of VideoProc, is a leading desktop software developing company in the multimedia industry. Founded in 2006, it has been involved in various areas and extended its business scope to diversified fields, including but not limited to video/audio editing, converting, downloads, recording, DVD conversion, DVD copy, and iPhone data backup. This customer-oriented company has accumulated a vast user base all over the world and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com