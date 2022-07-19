Trade Finance Market: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth & Forecast to 2027 | IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s new report, titled “Trade Finance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ the global trade finance market reached a value of US$ 44.8 Billion in 2021.Trade finance, alternatively known as export finance, represents several financial products and instruments that are utilized by organizations to control and manage international trade and commerce. They are available in various types, such as structured trade finance, supply chain finance, traditional trade finance, etc. Trade finance instruments are mostly administered by banks and financial institutions. They help to streamline cash flow and ensure protection against the risks of international trade, including currency fluctuations, instances of non-payment, political instability, etc. Consequently, trade finance products are in high demand among small, medium, and large enterprises, traders, exporters, and importers across countries.

Trade Finance Market Trends:

The increasing urbanization levels and the growing expansion of global trade links are among the key factors driving the trade finance market. Besides this, the development of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT), that allow the usage of natural language processing (NLP), chatbots and predictive analysis to resolve concerns, recognize market patterns, anticipate demand, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the elevating utilization of quick response (QR) codes, optical character recognition (OCR), and radio frequency identification (RFID) readers for improving the digitization of trade financing operations is also positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the inflating investments in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector and the introduction of clearinghouses that analyze the financial capabilities of sellers and buyers are expected to stimulate the trade finance market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 66.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.57% during 2022-2027.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global trade finance market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on finance type, offering, service provider and end-user.

Breakup by Finance Type:

Structured Trade Finance

Supply Chain Finance

Traditional Trade Finance

Breakup by Offering:

Letters of Credit

Bill of Lading

Export Factoring

Insurance

Others

Breakup by Service Provider:

Banks

Trade Finance Houses

Breakup by End-User:

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

