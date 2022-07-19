Plant-Based Food Market 2022-2027: Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Competitive Analysis

The global plant-based food industry is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.29% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Plant-based Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global plant-based food market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.29% during 2022-2027. Plant-based food is derived from natural plant-sourced ingredients, which are usually manufactured using vegetables, fruits, nuts, whole grains, legumes, and oils. They do not contain animal-sourced ingredients, such as milk, meat, or eggs. The commonly used plant-based products include tofu, tempeh, coconut and almond milk, and seitan. These products are rich sources of vitamin B1, E, and C, magnesium, folic acid, and iron. With a balanced diet and proper consumption, plant-based food products can minimize the risks of metabolic and heart diseases, obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

COVID-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plant-based-food-market/requestsample

Global Plant-Based Food Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of vegan dietary habits and the increasing consciousness regarding animal cruelty and animal health are prime factors driving the market growth. The rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases and the increasing lactose intolerant population are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the easy product availability on proliferating online retail channels and the rising consumer expenditure power are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Plant Based Food Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the plant based food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Amy's Kitchen Inc.

• Atlantic Natural Foods LLC

• Beyond Meat Inc.

• Danone SA

• Garden Protein International Inc.

• Impossible Foods Inc.

• Lightlife Foods Inc. (Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)

• Nestle S.A.

• Tyson Foods Inc.

• Vbite Food Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the plant based food market on the basis of type, source, Distribution Channel and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Dairy Alternatives

• Meat Alternatives

• Egg Substitutes and Condiments

• Others

Breakup by Source:

• Soy

• Almond

• Wheat

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2903&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.