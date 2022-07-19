U.S. Environmental Testing Market Projected to Hit $3.8 Billion by 2030

U.S. environmental testing market

Increase in investments by the government in advanced testing equipment have boosted the growth of the U.S. environmental testing market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. environmental testing market by sample, by contamination and by technology: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031," The US environmental testing market size was valued at $2.3 billion in 2020, and projected to reach $3.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. Environmental testing is a process where specific methods are used to detect and analyze contaminants in the environment. Environment sampling and analysis results are used to make decisions regarding the cleanup of contaminated areas and water distribution systems to protect public health in case of chemical, biological, or radiological contamination incident. These sample are collected from air, water, soil, and other areas.

Increase in awareness among the citizens and the government regarding the environmental degradation compared to past decade drives the growth of the market. Presence of huge agricultural farms along with technological development in the U.S has led to the application of scientific farming hence, increasing the demand for soil testing. Increase in awareness among people regarding health drives the growth of the pharmaceutical and medical market in this country. Aforementioned factors drive the growth of the U.S. environmental testing market.

Increase in investment of the government as well as private institutions to improve the environmental conditions drives the market growth. Presence of high competition and need for huge capital for the operation of the company is hampering the development of the market. In addition, lack of skilled workforce and shortage of equipment used for environmental testing hinder the market growth. Testing procedures require good equipment that ensures good cooperation between the manufacturing companies and government testing services to drive the market. These services are not fulfilled, owing to lack of expertise that hamper the usage of environmental testing equipment.

The U.S. environmental testing market is segmented on the basis of sample, contaminant, and technology. Depending on sample, it is classified into wastewater, air, soil, and water. On the basis of contaminant, it is fragmented into organic compounds, microbiological contaminants, residues, heavy metals, and solids. by technology, it is divided into conventional method and rapid method.

The major companies profiled in this U.S. environmental testing industry report include Alpha Analytical, Inc., American Environmental Testing Laboratory, LLC., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, EMSL Analytical, Inc., Hydrologic Associates USA, Inc., Intertek Group plc, Microbac Laboratories, Inc, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, Pace Analytical Services, LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Additional growth strategies such as expansion of production capacities, acquisition, and partnership in the development of the innovative products from manufacturers have helped to attain key developments in the US environmental testing market trends.

Key findings of the study

By technology, the rapid method segment garnered the 80% of market share in 2020.

By sample, wastewater segment contributed nearly 50% of market revenue in 2020.

By contaminant, organic compounds segment dominated the US environmental testing market share by 46% in 2020.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Us Environmental Testing Market

Emergence of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the US environmental testing market during this period.

This impact is mostly attributed to the significant disruptions in the raw material transportation, presence of low-labor, led to shutdown of many manufacturing industries led to decline of demand power hence decrease in the demand for U.S environmental testing market during this period.

The decrease in demand for many non-essential products and shut down of electrical, automotive, and other manufacturing related industries has created a negative impact on the development of U.S environmental testing market

The increasing demand for environment friendly manufacturing products and increase in awareness among the people towards the environment will hamper the growth of U.S environmental testing market.

Thus, the abovementioned factors are expected to have great impact on the development of U.S environmental testing market growth in this forecast period.

