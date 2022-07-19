Global Healthcare Furniture Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Demand, and Future Forecast Report 2022-2027

Healthcare Furniture Market

The global healthcare furniture market reached a value of US$ 6.8 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 9.4 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.62% by 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Healthcare Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global healthcare furniture market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global healthcare furniture market reached a value of US$ 6.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.62% during 2022-2027. Healthcare furniture, a key component of health management and infrastructure, includes various products, such as hospital beds, examination and bedside tables, recliners, recovery couches and cabinets. They are widely used across clinics, hospitals, nursing homes, healthcare facilities and research institutes. Well-designed furniture aids in improving the mood of the patient, which directly influences their health and speeds up their recovery process. These pieces of furniture also enhance the productivity of the doctors and staff members while reducing work-related stress, monotony and risk of errors. Healthcare furniture helps in creating a conducive, comforting and reassuring ambiance that assists in motivating the staff to provide more attentive care, thus creating a positive experience for the patient and family members.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Global Healthcare Furniture Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of chronic disorders across the globe. This can be attributed to the confluence of various factors, including hectic lifestyle, shifting dietary patterns and the rising demand for convenience food. Furthermore, there is an increasing requirement for the establishment of numerous specialty clinics, private healthcare facilities and hospitals with excellent infrastructure, including comfortable and high-quality healthcare furniture. This is owing to the ever-increasing number of physically challenged individuals and geriatric patients with fatal diseases who require high-quality healthcare facilities for a prolonged period. Governments of various countries are also investing in the healthcare sector to improve and modernize the existing infrastructure, which is providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, continuous technological developments, such as the introduction of motorized stretcher chairs, along with rapid urbanization, inflating disposable income levels and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure of various nations, are also projected to influence the growth of the market.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3h6pVW4

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Furniture Type:

• Beds

• Chairs

• Bedside and Operating Tables

• Others

Breakup by Sector:

• Public

• Private

Breakup by Application:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Diagnostic Centres

• ASCs (Ambulatory Surgical Centres)

• Homecare Settings

• Others

Breakup by Material:

• Wood

• Metal

• Plastic

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Direct Sales

• Distributors and Dealers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

