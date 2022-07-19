1st Degree Aggravated Assault / Interference With Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B3002301

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/18/2022 at 1906 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dusty Hollow Road Dorset, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services.

ACCUSED: Avery C. Ellsworth

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to an active family fight at a residence on Dusty Hollow Road in the Town of Dorset. Investigation revealed that Avery C. Ellsworth physically assaulted a family member and after doing so took their phone to prevent them from calling 911 for help.

Ellsworth was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Ellsworth was issued conditions of release which ordered him to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 07/19/2022 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/19/2022 at 1230 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

