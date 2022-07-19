Spoolable Pipes Market Size 2022-2027, Top Companies, Share, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast

spoolable pipes market

The global spoolable pipes market size reached US$ 1.62 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach a value of US$ 2.1 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 4.10%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Spoolable Pipes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global spoolable pipes market size reached a value of US$ 1.62 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027.

Covid-19 Impact:

Spoolable pipes are flexible and cylindrical structures that are used to transport substances such as liquid, gases, fluids, powder, slurries, and small solid masses. They are made from polymeric materials reinforced with carbon and glass fiber. Spoolable pipes offer excellent resistance to corrosion, temperature, pressure, chemicals, and impact. They also exhibit properties of fast commissioning, reduced maintenance cost, high fatigue resistance, and enhanced flow rates. Spoolable pipes are utilized to produce gathering lines, jumpers, subsea flowlines, directional drilling, well intervention, and injection lines.

Spoolable Pipes Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the expanding oil and gas industry. Spoolable pipes are employed to transport crude oil and natural gas on account They also find applications across various wastewater treatment and mining industries due to their resistance to contamination and the minimized risks of microbial contamination.

Besides this, the development and advancement in spoolable composite pipe technology are facilitating the market growth. In addition, the demand for spoolable pipes has escalated as they are cost-effective in terms of manpower required and energy consumed for installation compared to conventional piping systems.

Furthermore, the widespread product adoption for renovating and repairing traditional piping systems is also expected to significantly impact market growth in the upcoming years.

Global Spoolable Pipes Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Baker Hughes Company, FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc., Future Pipe Industries, Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co. Ltd, Magma Global Ltd. (TechnipFMC plc), NOV Inc., Pipelife International Gmbh (Wienerberger AG), Shawcor Ltd., Smartpipe Technologies and Strohm B.V.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, matrix type, reinforcement type, application and sales channel.

Breakup by Matrix Type:

• Thermoplastics

• Thermosets

Breakup by Reinforcement Type:

• Glass Fiber-Reinforced Spoolable Pipe

• Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Spoolable Pipe

• Steel-Reinforced Spoolable Pipe

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Onshore

• Offshore

• Downhole

• Others

Breakup by Sales Channel:

• Direct Sales

• Distributors

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

