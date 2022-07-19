Global Oatmeal Market to Reach $11.91 Billion by 2027 at 1.3% CAGR: AMR

oat meal market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global oatmeal market was pegged at $10.62 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $11.91 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 1.3% from 2018 to 2027. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players, key segments, driving factors along with restraints and future opportunities.

Rise in preference for healthy meals and surge in demand for convenience food have boosted the growth of the global oatmeal market. However, availability of substitutes hampers the market growth. On the contrary, availability of different flavored oatmeal and use of oatmeal in the cosmetic industry are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global oatmeal market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into whole oat groats, steel-cut oats, Scottish oats, regular rolled oats, quick rolled oats, instant oats, and others. The instant oats segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. The quick rolled oats segment held the second-largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the total revenue.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into hypermarket, supermarket, specialty retailers, convenience stores, independent retailers and others. The supermarket segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing to nearly one-third of the market. Furthermore, the segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 1.8% during the study period. The specialty retailers segment would register a CAGR of 1.6% during the study period.

The global oatmeal market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and the rest of the world. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 1.8% from 2018 to 2027. Moreover, the region contributed the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the market.

The global oatmeal market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Quaker Oats Company, Nestlé S.A, Nature's Path Foods, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Kellogg NA Co., World Finer Foods, Hamlyn's Of Scotland, Cargill, Incorporated, Weetabix Ltd., and Bagrry's India Ltd.



Key Findings of the Study

The quick rolled oats market is expected to grow at the high CAGR of 1.8%, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.

The supermarket and food specialty stores segments are anticipated to be the fastest developing distribution channels, in terms of value, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% & 1.6% respectively, from 2018 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 1.8% in terms of value.

The steel cut oats segment occupied one-eighth share in the global market in 2017 in terms of volume and is anticipated to witness CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.

The hypermarket segment occupied more than one-fifth share in the global market in 2017 in terms of volume and is anticipated to witness CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period.

