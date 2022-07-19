Global Cloud Testing Market Share, Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth, Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast 2028

Rapid digital transformation across various sectors is a major factor boosting revenue growth of the global cloud testing market

Cloud Testing Market Size – USD 8.21 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.8%, Market Trend –Rising adoption of cloud computing” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud testing market size is expected to reach USD 21.67 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global cloud testing market revenue growth is driven by key factors such as rising application of cloud computing technologies, steady digital transformation trend, and increasing need to test the security and scalability of cloud infrastructure. Cloud testing solutions are also known as cloud-based testing solutions. These are a form of software testing that monitors physical as well as virtual components that include storage, web application, network performance, security, scalability, and reliability.

Top Companies Profiled in the Cloud Testing Market Report Include : IBM, Oracle, CA Technologies, Micro Focus, SmartBear Software, SOASTA, Xamarin, Cygnet Infotech, Cavisson Systems, and Cigniti Technologies Limited.

The study on the Global Cloud Testing Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Cloud Testing Market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Cloud Testing Market industry.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In March 2021, Tricentis acquired Neotys. This acquisition will help Tricentis to accelerate digital transformation of enterprises with the help of automated software testing.

Testing platforms and tools segment is expected to register a 13.6% CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising need for functional testing and performance testing in IT and telecom sectors.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Development of retail, IT and telecom industry, rising investment in cloud network infrastructure, and growing adoption of cloud computing solutions are some key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

It exclusively offers details about the regulatory framework and development policies that have been implemented in the market over recent years latest Cloud Testing Market trends The Global Cloud Testing Market report is an all-inclusive document on the current scenario of the global Cloud Testing Market industry.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud testing market based on component, organization size, and end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Testing Platforms and Tools

Functional Testing Tools

Performance or Load Testing Tools

GUI Testing Tools

API Testing Tools

Service Virtualization Tools

Cross Browser Testing Tools

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Retail and E-Commerce

Transportation

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Others

Regional Overview:

The global Cloud Testing Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Cloud Testing Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

The research report on the Global Cloud testing market is formulated with insightful data that will help the established companies and new entrants to analyze the business trends and capitalize on investment strategies. The Cloud testing market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process.

This survey provides answers to the following important questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Cloud Testing Market ? What is the market size for the forecast period from 2022 to 2028 ?

What are the main drivers of changing the course of the industry?

Who are the major vendors dominating the Cloud Testing Market industry in different regions? What are their winning strategies to stay ahead of the competition?

What are the market trends for Cloud Testing Market that business owners can trust in the next few years?

What are the threats and challenges that are expected to limit the progress of Cloud Testing Market industry in different countries?

What are the main opportunities available to employers during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028 ?

