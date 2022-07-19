Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2027: Global Size, Share, Growth, Leading Companies and Future Trends

The global pet cancer therapeutics market is expected to reach US$ 435.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.1% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled” Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global pet cancer therapeutics market reached a value of US$ 245.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 435.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.1% during 2022-2027. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Industry Definition and Application:

Pet cancer therapeutics represent the diagnosis alternatives for cancerous and tumor growth in domesticated animals. They involve the treatment of mast cell cancer, melanoma, mammary and squamous cell cancer, etc., in dogs, cats, and other pet animals. Some of the commonly available therapeutics include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, biopsy, etc. They gradually shrink or neutralize the cancer cells using plant- and bacteria-based drugs and prevent the tumor from affecting the other parts of the body. These drugs are administered orally or injected intravenously under the skin into a muscle. They are mixed with treats to mask the flavor and make it more appealing for pets.

COVID-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pet-cancer-therapeutics-market/requestsample

Global Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of leukemia and lymphoma in cats and certain breeds of aging dogs caused by prolonged exposure to second-hand tobacco smoke, ultraviolet (UV) rays, herbicides, pesticides, insecticides, air pollution, etc., is primarily driving the pet cancer therapeutics market. Additionally, the growing domestication of animals and the increasing consumer awareness towards the numerous associated benefits of timely diagnosis and available treatment alternatives are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, extensive R&D activities in the field of veterinary oncology are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the elevating investments in pet healthcare are also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the development of highly targeted and specific therapies with minimal side effects is anticipated to fuel the pet cancer therapeutics market over the forecasted period.

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the pet cancer therapeutics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• AB Science

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

• ELIAS Animal Health LLC

• Karyopharm Therapeutics

• Pfizer Inc.

• Regeneus Ltd.

• Rhizen Pharmaceuticals AG

• Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• VetDC Inc.

• Virbac

• Zoetis In

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global pet cancer therapeutics market on the basis of therapy, animal species, cancer type, end user and region.

Breakup by Therapy:

• Chemotherapy

• Radiation Therapy

• Immunotherapy

• Combination Therapy

• Others

Breakup by Animal Species:

• Cats

• Dogs

• Others

Breakup by Cancer Type:

• Lymphoma

• Mast Cell Cancer

• Melanoma

• Mammary and Squamous Cell Cancer

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Veterinary Hospitals and Clinical Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4472&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.