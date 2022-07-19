Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,131 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Sex. Assault, 1st Degree Agg. Domestic, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Offense Committed within Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4005416

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Tyler Davidson                          

STATION:   St. Johnsbury Barracks                

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 7/18/22 at approximately 1405 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, McIndoe Falls, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault, 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

 

ACCUSED: Michael Baker                                                  

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: McIndoe Falls, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: McIndoe Falls, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a domestic disturbance on US Route 5 in McIndoe Falls. Further investigation revealed Michael Baker physically and sexually assaulted a household member, and did so in front of a child. Baker was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on Newport on lack of $25,000 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   7/19/22 at 1200PM

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:   Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Sex. Assault, 1st Degree Agg. Domestic, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Offense Committed within Presence of a Child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.