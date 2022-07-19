St. Johnsbury Barracks / Sex. Assault, 1st Degree Agg. Domestic, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Offense Committed within Presence of a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4005416
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 7/18/22 at approximately 1405 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, McIndoe Falls, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault, 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Michael Baker
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: McIndoe Falls, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: McIndoe Falls, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a domestic disturbance on US Route 5 in McIndoe Falls. Further investigation revealed Michael Baker physically and sexually assaulted a household member, and did so in front of a child. Baker was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on Newport on lack of $25,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/19/22 at 1200PM
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.