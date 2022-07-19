St. Johnsbury Barracks / Sex. Assault, 1st Degree Agg. Domestic, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Offense Committed within Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4005416

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 7/18/22 at approximately 1405 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, McIndoe Falls, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault, 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Michael Baker

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: McIndoe Falls, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: McIndoe Falls, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a domestic disturbance on US Route 5 in McIndoe Falls. Further investigation revealed Michael Baker physically and sexually assaulted a household member, and did so in front of a child. Baker was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on Newport on lack of $25,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/19/22 at 1200PM

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.