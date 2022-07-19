HAITI: THE ONLY COUNTRY FORCED TO REPAY ITS ENSLAVER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS
Building on the New York Times' article, join the conversation tonight: "What's Next? Repairing Haiti & The Global Movement for Reparations'' July 19th, 7pm EST
This summer, a 5-part New York Times’ investigation led by Catherine Porter and Constant Meheut made headline news when its research revealed the details of Haiti’s Double Debt from France. Haiti’s Double Debt was the penalty for defeating the French Army to become the first Black independent nation in the western hemisphere. The French government demanded Haitians pay approximately 20-30 billion dollars, in today’s money, to former slave owners, under the threat of war. Without the funds to pay, Haitians had to take out a loan from the French banks. It took Haiti 122 years to pay it off.
In response to The New York Times article "The Ransom: Haiti’s Lost Billions", The Haitian Ladies NetworkⓇ in collaboration with The Black Collective, Haitian American Foundation for Democracy, Haitian Neighborhood Center - Sant La, AyiboPost, Island TV, Haitian American Professionals Coalition and Avanse Ansanm, is hosting a 3-part virtual series, "The Ransom: Haiti’s Stolen Wealth", building on the continued interest for more conversations on the impact of the double debt and set context for what is possible.
The final of the three-part virtual conversations: “What’s Next? Repairing Haiti & The Global Movement for Reparations'' is today July 19th, 7pm EST. It examines the impact of the debt and the U.S. occupation on Haiti today and opportunities for transnational solidarity to build a credible movement for reparations. Vladimir Duthiers, CBS News Correspondent & Anchor is today’s moderator with guest speakers Dr. Julianne Malveux, President Emerita at Bennett College, Dr. Amara Enyia, Transnational Policy Expert at M4BL, Jean Casimir, Former Haiti Ambassador/Historian, Michele Duvivier Pierre-Louis, President of FOKAL/Former Haiti Prime Minister.
We invite you to be a part of the conversation and tune in on Tuesday, July 19th 7-9pm EST. Register using the link. https://www.theblkcollective.org/ransom Live Haitian Creole translation will be available.
