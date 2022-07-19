Increasing Demand for Radiotherapy in Radiodermatitis Market is Driving the Growth of the Industry | Top Leading Players

Radiodermatitis Market

Growth of the global radiodermatitis market is majorly driven by increase in prevalence of cancer and rise in adoption of radiotherapy for treatment globally

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Radiodermatitis Market by product, distribution channel, and region: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027,”this report published by Allied Market Research and it says, the global radiodermatitis market size was valued at $477.48 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $609.68 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. The development and severity of radiodermatitis is related to a number of treatment factors such as the total radiation dose, duration of radiotherapy, and treatment with chemotherapy. Furthermore, radiodermatitis can be classified as acute and chronic.

Radiodermatitis, also known as radiation dermatitis, is a rare condition caused by radiation therapy for cancer and non-cancer care and has a major negative effect on physical health and quality of life of a patient. In addition, about half of patients undergoing cancer treatment have received radiation therapy during the disease and experienced a degree of skin reaction in almost all of them.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

This pandemic has disrupted growth in many economies across various domains. During the COVID-19 pandemic, leading cancer institutions reported that radiotherapy has proved to be the most appropriate and safe treatment option. Whereas, radiation dermatitis is a common side effect of radiotherapy, which can damage skin cells as it fights cancer cells. Hence, demand for radiodermatitis products is anticipated to increase simultaneously, which further boosts growth of the market.

The development and severity of radiodermatitis is related to a number of treatment factors such as the total radiation dose, duration of radiotherapy, and treatment with chemotherapy. Furthermore, radiodermatitis can be classified as acute and chronic.

Key factors contributing to the growth of the market include the spread of cancer and the increasing adoption of radiotherapy for treatment globally. In addition, the increase in geriatric population further fuels the growth of the radiodermatitis market. The high cost associated with radiodermatitis treatment is expected to curb market growth. In contrast, the increase in demand for reducing the side effects associated with radiation therapy is expected to provide beneficial opportunities for market expansion over the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• By product, the topical segment accounted for the largest radiodermatitis market share in 2019.

• By on distribution channel, online pharmacy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

• Asia-Pacific held the major share of the radiodermatitis market at CAGR of 3.3%.

• U.S. accounted for one-fifth share of the global radiodermatitis market in 2019.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• By Product: the topical segment accounted for the largest radiodermatitis market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to easier application, cost-effectiveness, and its bioavailability.

• Distribution Channel: The retail pharmacy segment was the largest revenue generating segment in the market in 2019, owing to availability of affordable product options, locality stores, and availability of generic form of drugs, which are cost effective and relatively cheaper than branded drugs.

• By Region: Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the market throughout the analysis period, owing to the rise in disposable income, increase in expenditure on healthcare, rise in prevalence of cancer patients, and growth in adoption of advanced healthcare products. However, North America is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to inclusion of radiodermatitis products in reimbursement healthcare policy, rise in number of cancer patients, surge in demand for radiation therapy, and high expenditure in the healthcare sector.



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• The 3m Company

• Bayer Ag.

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Bmg Pharma S.P.A.

• Convatec Group Plc.

• Glaxosmithkline Plc

• Helsinn Healthcare Sa

• Molnlycke Health Care Ab

• Mylan N.V.

• Stratpharma Ag

• Smith & Nephew Plc

