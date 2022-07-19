Burn Care Market Significant Growth, Top Leading Players, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2020–2027

Burn Care Market

Region is grow as focus of leading producers on expanding their geographical presence in emerging Asia-Pacific countries to gain high burn care market share

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Burn Care Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” this report published by Allied Market Research and it says, the global burn care market size was valued at $1,992 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,134 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The growing demand for burn care and the presence of a high population base and the increase in the number of laboratories with advanced medical facilities contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the Burn Care market in the region is expected to grow as the focus of leading producers on expanding their geographical presence in emerging Asia-Pacific countries to gain high burn care market share.

Increased demand for minimally invasive procedures, increased incidence of burn injuries, technological advances in burn care products, and increased patient awareness of burn care treatment and management are key factors driving the growth of the global burn care market. The products used in the treatment of burn care are advanced burn care, biologic and traditional burn care. Burn care products are used to control pain, reduce the risk of scarring, remove dead tissue, prevent infection, and regain function.

A burn is a type of physical injury caused by exposure to heat, which can be electrical, chemical, electromagnetic, or thermal energy. The severity of the burn injury depends on the size and depth of the burn. The three types of burns include first degree, second degree and third-degree burns. The management of these burn injuries is based on the extent of the injury.

Increasing demand for skin graft and its alternatives, wide availability of traditional burn care products and increasing adoption of advanced burn care products are other factors contributing to the growth of the market. However, higher prices associated with advanced burn care products are expected to hinder the growth of the burn care market.

Presents beneficial opportunities for key players operating in the Asia-Pacific burn care market, increasing patient awareness about burn care treatment and management, increasing the number of hospitals, developing research and development areas, increasing healthcare improvements and technological advances. Increase in the number of target populations suffering from burns and burn-related injuries in burn care products, and in emerging economies.

Burn Care market Segmentation:

Burn care market is segmented into product, depth of burn, end user, and region.

• By Product: The market is categorized into advanced burn care, biologics, traditional burn care, and others. The advanced burn care segment is sub segmented into alginate dressings, collagen dressings, hydrogel dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, wound contact layers, film dressings, foam dressings, and others. The traditional burn care segment is further divided into tapes and dressings.

• Depth of Burn: The market is segregated into minor burns, partial-thickness burns, and full-thickness burns.

• End User: It is classified into hospitals, physician offices, home care, and others. Hospitals is further bifurcated into inpatient hospitals and outpatient hospitals.

• Region Wise: The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific presents lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the burn care market due to increasing patient awareness regarding burn care treatment and management, increase in number of hospitals, growth in research and development sector, increase in healthcare reforms, and technological advancements. in burn care products, and an increase in the number of target populations suffering from burns and burn-related injuries in emerging economies.

Increasing demand for burn care and presence of high population base and increasing number of laboratories with advanced medical facilities contribute to the growth of the market. Burn care market growth in this region is expected due to increasing focus of leading manufacturers on expanding their geographical presence in emerging Asia-Pacific countries to capture the burn care market share.

Key Advantages:

• Depending on product, the advanced burn care segment held more than 48.26% share in the global market in 2019.

• By depth of burn, the partial-thickness burns segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment held 42.25% share in the global market in 2019.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

• 3M (Acelity Inc.)

• B Braun Melsungen Ag

• Coloplast A/S

• Convatec Group Plc.

• Essity Ab (Bsn Medical Gmbh)

• Integra Lifesciences (Derma Sciences)

• Investor Ab (Mölnlycke Health Care Ab)

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Medtronic Plc. (Covidien)

• Smith & Nephew Plc.

