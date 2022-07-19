Detailed comparison of BenQ X3000i vs Dangbei Mars Pro
This article will extensively compare the BenQ X3000i and Dangabei Mars Pro in terms of brightness, picture quality, sound system, etc. (All of the comparison results are based on the review and real test of YouTube influencer, The Hook Up.)
Key features
BenQ X3000i:
Designed for gaming, excellent in input lag
High brightness of 4LED light source
Great contrast ratio
Dangbei Mars Pro:
Hyper brightness with 4K resolution
Stunning picture quality
Decent sound with low noise
Appearance&size
The BenQ X3000i is the larger one in terms of size. In terms of size, the BenQ X3000i seems to lose a little bit. But compared to BenQ's previous classic projectors, the BenQ X3000i has innovated a big step forward in terms of looks. Dangbei Mars Pro is designed with a rectangular shape and is much lighter than BenQ X3000i.
BRIGHTNESS
The brightness test is fulfilled by projecting an all-white image measuring the brightness at nine different segments and then averaging those measurements and multiplying by the screen size in square meters. Also for intensive test, the measurement is not only the white brightness but also the blacklevels and red, green, blue ,and pink color brightness. The measurement is as follows. For BenQ X3000i, the brightness is with 2269 ANSI lumens on its bright picture setting while with just 108 lumens for red and 304 for blue. Using standard picture mode reduced the white brightness to 1 853 ANSI lumens while tripling the red brightness and increasing the blue to 519 lumens with white brightness and color brightness added together the brightest overall projector was the Dangbei Mars Pro with 2082 ANSI-lumens of white brightness and a total of 4785 lumens. In terms of brightness, Dangbei Mars Pro wins. As advertised on its product detail page, it does have a very capable brightness.
Contrast ratio
The contrast is also super important in the projector world and the standard for measuring it is called full on full off or FOFO. Using this method the BenQ X3000i had the best contrast of around 900: 1 followed by the Dangbei Mars Pro at 710: 1. You might notice how far of these numbers are from the claimed values on their product pages. But due to the test conditions being different, the results may indicate differently. But all these statistics are measured in real-world conditions. You may have these as references.
Picture quality
Under ideal lighting conditions meaning at night with the lights off and by projecting onto a 120-inch 0.8 gain ambient light rejecting screen, all the projectors expectedly looked amazing.
The Dangbei Mars Pro looked exceptionally bright and had great detail and contrast. The BenQ had more muted colors but still maintained good detail and contrast.
In order to push these projectors to their absolute limits, another test outside on a patio has proceeded. The Dangbei Mars pro definitely produced the most watchable image with vibrant colors and pretty good contrast, then followed BenQ.
Sound system
By playing the same movie clips on these devices, the sound performance can be shown clearly. Based on the perception of the human ear, the Dangbei mars pro had decent bass but lacked high end which made it sound a little bit muffled but I much preferred that over the BenQ X3000i which was plenty loud but lacked low end and the internal speakers were way too tinny for me to be able to watch a whole movie on them.
Noise degree
Projector cooling requires a fan, and the fan brings the noise. The amount of noise is also a problem for many projector users. From the test, the BenQ being the loudest. I know a lot of people can't even hear those super high-pitched frequency noises As I said though the BenQ does have a pretty substantial amount of fan noise and that's because it needs a lot of cooling to deliver the power needed to make the LED projector so bright. Based on the description on their product pages, the noise of Dangbei Mars Pro is lower than 24dB. From the actual feeling, it is true that you can not feel any noise. This has a lot to do with the design of their fans. Dangbei Mars Pro is designed with a 3-channel high-efficiency intelligent cooling system.
Ports
Regarding the ports, all of them can connect to different devices. For connectivity, BenQ X3000i got 2 HDMI ports with an audio return channel optical and analog audio out and a USB port. In addition to those two external HDMI ports, there's also an internal HDMI and USB connection attached to the included BenQ streaming stick to give this projector smart functionality. There also a 12-volt trigger port and an rs-232 port. Dangbei Mars Pro has fitted with 2*USB 2.0 interfaces, 2*HDMI interfaces, 1*S/PDIF interface, 1*RJ45 LAN, and 1*3.5 mm Earphone port, compatible with various devices, including computers, TV Boxes, game players, etc. In addition, Dangbei Mars Pro supports Bluetooth 5.0 and a Wi-Fi connection.
To sum up, both projectors got pros and cons. BenQ X3000i is designed for gaming, and whose excellent input lag provides a great advantage for large-screen gaming. While in other aspects such as sound system, it does not do that well. As for Dangbei Mars Pro, it is comprehensively good and combines almost everything you need in a home projector. Its brightness, clarity, intelligent adjustment, and picture quality are outstanding in all aspects. The Dangbei Mars Pro is a better choice for users who don't have as strong a need for large-screen gaming.
