YourHaitianTranslator Turns English into Haitian Creole Audio Files

The service is the ultimate solution for English to Haitian Creole translation, as Google Translate no longer offers Haitian audio.

HERNANDARIAS, ALTO PARANA, PARAGUAY, July 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founder of YourHaitianTranslator is pleased to announce the launch of a brand-new service that turns English into Haitian Creole audio files.Founded by popular translator, Swans Paul , YourHaitianTranslator is a new Haitian Creole translation service that allows US-based individuals and companies to translate English into Haitian Creole audio. The service comes as a result of Google Translate’s removal of Haitian audio, leaving businesses and individuals to seek out their own translation services. Now, through YourHaitianTranslator, visitors to the site can hire Swans directly and deal with a real Haitian Creole translator , as opposed to a simple AI-based translation service that is likely to produce hard-to-understand or inaccurate translations.“Some time ago, Google Translate stopped offering the audio version of Haitian Creole words and sentences,” says Swans. “While this is certainly unfortunate, my new service offers superior advantages compared to the audio translations that Google Translate used to produce for Haitian Creole translations. First of all, as a native speaker and experienced translator, I can offer a more accurate translation than most machine translation platforms. Secondly, since translations are coming from a native speaker, they will naturally be clearer and won’t sound robotic. And finally, visitors to my site can also learn how to pronounce Haitian Creole words and sentences to better communicate with a Haitian audience, customer, or patient.”To translate English into Haitian Creole audio, users simply visit the YourHaitianTranslator website, submit their specific English text, and Swans will translate it into a Haitian Creole, record it with his own voice, and send to you as an MP3 attachment for a small fee. Not only that but interested parties can also access the free YourHaitianTranslator YouTube channel to find more than 100 Creole audio translations for a variety of different common phrases and scenarios.For more information about YourHaitianTranslator, please visit https://yourhaitiantranslator.com/ About Swans PaulSwans Paul, born and raised in Haiti and college-educated in the States, is the founder/owner of YourHaitianTranslator. He boasts over 7 years working as a freelance Haitian Creole translator for various translation agencies all over the world, in countries such as the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Egypt, and more.Besides English to Haitian Creole translation services, Swans has also worked on French to English transcription projects for companies in the UK, France, and Canada - transcribing audio recordings from French into English. With his team, he can also translate Spanish audios into English, as well Brazilian-Portuguese audios into English, having worked as a private tutor for Brazilian people in Boston and given various interviews on Brazilian radio stations.Swans is a self-professed digital nomad, currently living between Paraguay and Brazil.