Mikhail Mishustin talked by telephone with Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov

RUSSIA, July 18 - Prime Minister
Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov.
The heads of government considered
urgent issues of Russian-Kyrgyz trade and economic cooperation. They focused on
cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan within the Eurasian Economic Union
and preparations for the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council
at Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyzstan) in August 2022.
