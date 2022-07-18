Submit Release
Mikhail Mishustin talked by telephone with Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov

RUSSIA, July 18 - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister  of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov.

The heads of government considered urgent issues of Russian-Kyrgyz trade and economic cooperation. They focused on cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan within the Eurasian Economic Union and preparations for the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council at Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyzstan) in August 2022.

