Inquest Into The Death Of Randy Wolfe Adjourned

The public inquest into the death of Randy Wolfe that was scheduled to begin July 18, 2022, at the Lloydminster Agricultural Exhibition Association in Lloydminster has been adjourned at the request of the family. The inquest will be rescheduled for early 2023.

Wolfe, 19, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Onion Lake RCMP Detachment in Onion Lake on October 12, 2019. Medical personnel responded, and upon completing an assessment, Wolfe was pronounced deceased.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person's death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

