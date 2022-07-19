Notice of Funding Availability - Boating Access for Recreational Boaters R2022

DOEE seeks eligible entities to submit projects that will increase access to District waters by recreational boaters. The amount available for the projects totals $350,000. Each grant will require a 25% match.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means::

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2217-FWD:” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is August 26, 2022. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Government agencies

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].