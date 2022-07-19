Notice of Funding Availability - Boating Access for Recreational Boaters R2022
DOEE seeks eligible entities to submit projects that will increase access to District waters by recreational boaters. The amount available for the projects totals $350,000. Each grant will require a 25% match.
A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means::
Download from the Attachments below.
Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2217-FWD:” in the subject line.
The deadline for application submissions is August 26, 2022. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.
Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:
- Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;
- Government agencies
- Universities/educational institutions; and
- Private Enterprises.
For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].