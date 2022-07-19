Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting With Ukraine’s First Lady Zelenska

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, in Washington, D.C.  The Secretary emphasized the United States’ comprehensive and enduring commitment to support Ukraine’s victory in Russia’s unjust and unprovoked war.  The Secretary and First Lady Zelenska spoke about the immense and growing human costs of Russia’s full-scale invasion.  The Secretary strongly condemned Russia’s brutal attacks, which continue to wound and kill innocent civilians and destroy homes, hospitals, schools, and other civilian infrastructure – including a July 14 strike on Vinnytsya that killed three children.

Secretary Blinken commended First Lady Zelenska’s work to help Ukrainians impacted by the war.  He reiterated that the United States will continue to provide assistance to help Ukraine respond to the significant economic and humanitarian challenges it faces, including supporting the First Lady’s mental health initiative for citizens affected by the war .  The Secretary reiterated that the United States remains dedicated to helping the people of Ukraine recover and rebuild from the devastation inflicted on them by President Putin’s unjust war.

