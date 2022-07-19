SCAN Group Makes Strategic Investment in SafeRide Health
Investment in vendor whose proven tech gets seniors to their healthcare appointments on time and safely.LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Group, whose holdings include SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, has made a strategic investment in SafeRide Health, a technology-first non-emergency medical transport (NEMT) broker that builds customized end-to-end transportation programs around the needs of older adults.
“SCAN is proud to support SafeRide’s growth as it seeks to fulfill older adults’ need for safe, reliable transportation to and from medical appointments,” said Dr. Sachin Jain, president and CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “SafeRide’s commitment to eliminating transportation barriers aligns with SCAN’s mission to keep seniors healthy and independent.”
“We are delighted to partner with Medicare Advantage thought leaders like SCAN to advance our technology roadmap and operating model,” said Robbins Schrader, co-founder and CEO of SafeRide Health. “SCAN’s investment validates SafeRide’s unique approach of partnering with plans to drive a whole-patient strategy and transform the member experience. Together we are driving enrollment, improving STAR ratings, and increasing adherence to care.”
SafeRide’s technology-first platform connects patients to an integrated network of hundreds of NEMT providers, including both Uber and Lyft. SafeRide consistently delivers rides with lower cancellation, no-show and grievance rates than the industry average. SafeRide’s intelligent platform identifies members with higher acuity and unique needs to deliver enhanced service to all parties with real-time reporting, live-ride triage/monitoring and aggregated customizable program insights.
SafeRide is the fifth investment SCAN Group has made as part of its larger diversification strategy to support organizations that are transforming the way older adults are cared for in the United States.
“As we continue to invest in innovative, mission-aligned companies like SafeRide, we are confident that it will positively impact the way we care for older adults,” said Wendy Zhao, senior director of Corporate Development for SCAN Group. “Reports show that 15% of Medicare beneficiaries put off appointments due to transportation insecurity. With this investment, we aim to reduce transportation barriers and get seniors to their appointments safely and reliably.”
To date, SCAN has made strategic investments in MedArrive, a healthcare logistics and services platform that enables payers and providers to extend care services into the home; Monogram Health, a leading kidney care management company that provides in-home solutions for patients living with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease; SafelyYou, an AI-enabled fall management technology for seniors and individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, related dementia or cognitive impairment issues; and Arine, a tech-driven leader improving medication management and adherence.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group is a mission-driven organization that is tackling some of the biggest issues in health care for older adults. SCAN Group is the sole corporate member of SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s leading not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans serving more than 270,000 members in California, Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, myPlace Health and Homebase Health. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN Group also invests in new companies to support healthier aging, offers educational programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities, and other community services in support of its mission—keeping seniors healthy and independent. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow us on LinkedIn.
About SafeRide Health
SafeRide Health’s mission is to restore access and dignity to care. SafeRide serves the nation’s leading Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, integrated systems, providers and dialysis firms. SafeRide’s technology and services support over three million members annually spanning 48 contiguous states. SafeRide’s venture and client investment enables a long-term view, and we believe in transforming our industry. Across all our programs, we maintain a singular focus of improving member experience, driving enrollment, increasing adherence, and positively impacting STAR ratings. Learn more at www.saferidehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Seffrah Orlando
SCAN Group
+1 562-508-6781
sorlando@scanhealthplan.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter