GreenME Recycling Announces Advisory Board, Tapping Silicon Valley Veterans to Accelerate Growth
we show the world that a circular economy is a necessary, and profitable, approach as reduce, reuse, and recycle become ingrained in the DNA of silicon valley and more than just platitudes”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenME Recycling today announced appointments to its new advisory board to help the company reach new levels of growth. Since GreenME was originally founded in 2020 it has recycled and processed over 100 tons of materials and is cash flow positive just twelve months since the company was founded. Recognizing the value of GreenME’s circular economy approach, the new advisory board members will provide valuable and trusted guidance to scale the company to new levels of profitability.
— Sheri Amiri - GreenME CEO
The advisory board is made up of:
• Robert Bagheri - Founder and CEO at Sakuu Corporation
• Faraj Aalaei - Founding General Partner at Candou Ventures
• Hilda Tourians - Senior Account Executive, IT sourcing strategies/solutions expert at Gartner Inc.
• Diane Vanasse - Senior Director of Marketing Communications at Credo Technology Group
Sheri R. Amiri, CEO of GreenME Recycling commented: “I am thrilled to have these leaders join GreenME as we show the world that a circular economy is a necessary, and profitable, approach as reduce, reuse, and recycle become ingrained in the DNA of silicon valley and more than just platitudes. Our new advisory board shares the GreenME passion for an environmentally conscious lifestyle and the future of sustainability.”
About GreenME Recycling
GreenME is focused on smart solutions towards zero waste for organizations of all sizes and is a full service partner for all recycling needs, emphasis on electronics and batteries . The company focuses on innovative and collaborative solutions for recycling, reusing and reducing - providing last-mile recycling services to help customers reach their sustainability goals. By embracing the concept of a circular economy, GreenME helps reduce emissions footprint, saves energy and reduces operating costs while empowering enterprises to improve their environmental responsibility.
www.greenmerecycling.com
Public Relations Group
GreenME Recycling
+1 408-827-8854
Contact@greenmerecycling.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn