CCHR: Are There Safe and Natural Alternatives to Psychotropic Drugs?

Pamela Seefeld is a Clinical Pharmacist and Pharmacognosy Consultant The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater. According to data taken from the IQVia Total Patient Tracker Database for Year 2019, extracted February 2020, 61,262 children between the ages of 0-5 years are prescribed antipsychotics in the US. With more than 34 million Americans taking antidepressants in 2013-14, addiction and withdrawal from psychiatric is a growing problem. Antipsychotics have numerous serious and debilitating side effects.

For those faced with mental anguish, there are safe solutions available that don’t risk addiction, mania, or violence unlike many prescription drugs.

For those suffering mental anguish, or any of the myriad of mental disorders manufactured by the psychiatric industry, there are safe and humane solutions available that will be discussed.” — Citizens Commission on Human Rights Florida

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Citizens Commission on Human rights (CCHR) is hosting an online webinar on July the 23rd about the dangers of psychotropic drugs . Medical professionals, doctors, nurses and caseworkers are invited to attend along with anyone wanting to know about alternative solutions.The featured speaker, pharmacist and pharmacognosy consultant (pharmacognosy is the science of using plants for medicinal purposes) Pamela Seefeld, will hold an informative hour on this vital topic of public concern.For those faced with a loved one or friend suffering mental anguish, or any of the myriad of “mental disorders” manufactured by the psychiatric industry from normal human trauma, there are safe and humane solutions available that will be discussed. These alternative solutions don’t risk addiction, mania, or violence like many prescription drugs do. [1]For over 30 years, Ms. Seefeld has been practicing in the pharmacognosy field, consulting people on metabolic support, vitamin therapeutics and medicinal natural products. Her work is thoroughly researched and referenced. [2]During this event, attendees can expect to:1. Learn about alternatives to achieve good mental health.2. Become familiarized with effective natural formulas to increase one’swellbeing3. Be able to identify key action steps when facing mental distress.4. Learn about the effects of psychiatric drugs on the body.Rallying lawyers, alternative health practitioners, psychiatric whistle-blowers and other like-minded individuals to its cause of social justice, CCHR Florida was the winner of the international 2022 Social Impact Award for their role in the passage of the Parents’ Bill of Rights, as well as another bill prohibiting the involuntary psychiatric examination of children of children without parental consent.Anyone interested in learning more is invited to visit their Center located at 109 N. Fort Harrison Ave in downtown Clearwater, Florida. To register for the webinar please call 800-781-2878.About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.Sources:[1] Patient Safety: Aggression, Irritability, and Violence: Drug-induced Behaviors https://pharmacy.uconn.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/2740/2020/05/Aggression-Irritability-and-Violence-revised-FINAL.pdf [2] Pamela Seefeld https://botanicalresource.com/about-us

Marketing of Madness: Are We All Insane?