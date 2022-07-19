Chip seal projects have begun in northeast Wyoming, will cause delays

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s District 4 has begun their annual chip sealing projects in Northeast Wyoming.

WYDOT and its contractor, Bituminous Paving Inc., will be chip sealing over thirty locations and approximately seventy-five miles of highway throughout Northeast Wyoming in the next five weeks. These locations include highways in Sheridan, Johnson, Campbell, Crook and Weston counties.

Motorists traveling these routes should expect short delays as they navigate through these paving operations.

Pilot cars will escort motorists through work zones at lower speeds so as not to kick up gravel that could potentially result in broken windshields. Motorists are advised to also avoid the black asphalt emulsion and to maintain a respectable distance behind the car ahead of them.

Chip sealing is used to increase traction and to preserve the roadway.

As with any work zone, motorists are asked to obey all traffic control and eliminate any distraction.

###