2022 Cordillera International Film Festival Brings Hollywood to Reno July 29-August 1
Five Days of the World’s Best New Films, Panels, Parties & 300K in Prizes 100+ Legendary and Up-and-Coming Filmmakers coming to Reno
We are beyond thrilled to be showcasing such an impressive program of films and to be playing host to more than 100 industry icons and emerging voices.”RENO, NEVADA, US, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cordillera International Film Festival, a Top 100 Best Reviewed Film Festival on FilmFreeway and Nevada’s largest film festival, expects to host its most robust festival since 2019 at this year’s festival, July 28-August 1, 2022 in Reno, NV. Filmmakers, fans of filmmaking, and those who enjoy films are invited to enjoy this year’s festival weekend.
— Emily Skyle-Golden, Executive Director of Cordillera
Festivities will include screenings of numerous feature films and more than 100 short films, daily Q&A panels with industry experts and filmmakers, and events and parties throughout the weekend. Filmmakers will be especially interested in the Festival Awards Ceremony on Saturday evening, July 30 at the National Automobile Museum and the $175k prize PITCHFEST! happening Sunday morning at Galaxy Theaters. Attendees can choose from VIP passes or single event and screening tickets, available at www.ciffnv.org.
Cordillera’s selected full-length films have debuted at leading worldwide festivals including Berlin, SXSW, Toronto, and Tribeca. On average, an impressive 83% of features adhere to Cordillera’s Focus on Inclusion and Diversity, giving a voice to the underrepresented in front of and behind the camera, including Indigenous, Female, LGBTQIA+, and the disability communities. In 2021, 42% of features were by first-time directors or making their narrative feature debut.
Cordillera’s iconic Grand Jury is led by Chairman of the Board and internationally acclaimed Australian Cinematographer, Peter Menzies, Jr. ACS. A resident of Lake Tahoe, Menzies, along with half the Grand Jurors and most of the Special Jurors, will attend the festival and present more than $300,000 in cash and prizes to the winning filmmakers. Grand Jurors in attendance will judge PITCHFEST! and participate in panels, presentations, and special events during the festival.
The 2022 Cordillera International Film Festival Grand Jury includes Directors: Bruce Beresford, Benny Boom, Howard Deutch, Will Gluck, Alex Kalymnios, Mo Marable, David Nutter, Mikael Salomon, and Simon West; Producers: Alexandra Derbyshire and Hunt Lowry; Cinematographer: Peter Menzies, Jr.; Production Designer: Derek Hill; Costume Designer: Karyn Wagner; Casting Director: Junie Lowry-Johnson; Storyboard Artist: Warren Drummond; Colorist: Mitch Paulson; Industry Executive: Dick Walsh; Festival Programmer: Greg Sorvig; and Actors: Bill Farmer, Kristoffer Polaha and Wes Studi.
“We are beyond thrilled to be showcasing such an impressive program of films and playing host to more than 100 industry icons and emerging voices” explained Emily Skyle-Golden, Executive Director of Cordillera. “We take pride in being a film festival that celebrates filmmakers who educate, engage, entertain and inspire through the art of filmmaking,”
ABOUT CORDILLERA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
Cordillera celebrates the art of storytelling while championing inclusion, diversity, and inspiring change through the power of film. Cordillera was a Marche du Film Festivals Hub partner at the 2022 Cannes International Film Festival and has attracted a record number of film submissions from more than 80 countries. More than 150 official selections will screen throughout the 5-day festival July 28-August 1st, 2022. For more information, visit www.ciffnv.org.
###
Heather Atherton
Atherton PR for Cordillera Int'l Film Festival
+1 916-316-4568
heather@athertonpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Cordillera Int'l Film Fest and Film Nevada Day