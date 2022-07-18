Submit Release
Multiple Firearms Seized Near Falcon Dam

FALCON HEIGHTS, Texas – Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents interdicted a firearms smuggling attempt near Falcon Dam.

On July 15, RGC agents received information from the Starr County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area team (HIDTA) of migrants or narcotics possibly being smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico near the Falcon Heights community. Agents and HIDTA officers responded to the location and conducted an extensive search of the area. Two assault rifles (AR-15), an Avtomat Kalashnikova (AK-47), a bolt action rifle, and a pistol were discovered abandoned by a mesquite tree and seized. The firearms were transported to the RGC Station and were turned over to HIDTA as part of an ongoing investigation. No arrests were made during this event. 

