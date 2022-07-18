Secretary Blinken to Co-Host Virtual Global Action Plan Ministerial with Foreign Minister Hayashi of Japan

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will co-host the virtual COVID-19 Global Action Plan (GAP) Foreign Ministerial Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, on July 19, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Participants will meet to maintain progress and drive action along the six GAP lines of effort: (1) Getting Shots in Arms; (2) Bolstering Supply Chain Resilience; (3) Addressing Information Gaps; (4) Supporting Health Care Workers; (5) Ensuring Acute Non-Vaccine Interventions; and (6) Strengthening the Global Health Security Architecture.

Opening Remarks by Secretary Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, and World Health Organization Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus will be streamed live on www.state.gov and www.youtube.com/statedept at 07:30 ET on July 19, 2022.

