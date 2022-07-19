Organizers of Voting Rights Virtual Forum Welcomes Public Participation on July 26, 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Suppressed by Design or Voter Protection is a virtual forum happening live on July 26, 2022, from 7-8:30 pm CDT. Organizers are encouraging the public to participate and make their voices heard. The panel features Wisconsin lawmakers and community leaders and will be moderated by Beverly Taylor, former anchor at Fox 6 News. The forum will stream live on The 411 Live’s YouTube and Facebook pages and include questions submitted by the public via YouTube and Facebook comments.
The goal of the event is to facilitate a productive discussion between Wisconsin voters, community leaders, and lawmakers.
WHY: We are in a time when some state legislatures have passed laws or have proposed laws that some say restrict voting while others say protect voting. The timing of this forum is not an accident. Organizers wanted to give voters plenty to think about before the August and November elections. And
of course, encourage people to vote.
TOPICS: Redistricting, voter protection laws, voter suppression laws, security of absentee ballots, and
barriers to voting.
PANELISTS:
● Barbara Beckert, Director of Disability Rights Wisconsin
● Sheila Cochran, Retired Chief Operating Officer of the Milwaukee Area Labor Council
● Jamie Lynn Crofts, Policy Director at Wisconsin Voices
● Rep. Kalan Haywood, Assistant Minority Leader and Representative from the 16th District in
Milwaukee
● Francesca Hong, Representative of the 76th District in Milwaukee
● Ann Jacobs, Wisconsin Elections Commission Member
MODERATOR: Beverly Taylor is a prober, listener and talker. She utilized all those skills as an anchor and reporter at WITI-TV (Fox 6 News). During her 21 years there, Beverly became a very recognized face in southeast Wisconsin. She has received many honors for her reporting, including five EMMY nominations. The most rewarding aspect of the job for her was telling stories that make a positive difference in people’s lives and stories that bring awareness. That has not changed as her career-shift includes audiobook narrator, podcaster, voiceover talent, moderator, interviewer and mediator. The University of Tennessee graduate also has a
Master’s Degree in Dispute Resolution from Marquette University.
WHEN: July 26, 2022 from 7:00-8:30 PM
WHERE:
● Facebook - https://fb.me/e/4bOxuBNCk
● YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxzMzPOEJeY
● Event website - https://the411live.org/suppressed-by-design/
Presented by The 411 Live in partnership with Neo Soul Productions and Wisconsin Voices. This event is a
precursor to an upcoming 4-part docuseries called, “Suppressed by Design”.
Learn more at www.suppressedbydesign.org
Lashondra Scott
Suppressed By Design or Voter Protection Live Virtual Forum