Five Operation Fly Formula Flights Scheduled for Week of July 18

By July 24, Operation Fly Formula will have transported more than 61 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents to the U.S.

There are five Operation Fly Formula flights currently scheduled for the week of July 18, projected to import more than 6.8 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula to the United States. By July 24, Operation Fly Formula flights will have completed 53 flights and imported more than 61 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula.

July 19: A flight will arrive from Singapore to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, carrying Reckitt Mead Johnson Enfamil infant formula powder.

July 20: A flight will arrive from Switzerland to John F. Kennedy International Airport, carrying Nestle Alfamino and Alfamino Jr. infant formula.

July 21: A flight will arrive from Australia to Columbus, Ohio, carrying Bubs Organic Infant Formula Bubs Organic, Bubs Supreme, and Bubs Goat Milk infant formula.

July 21: A flight will arrive from Switzerland to John F. Kennedy International Airport, carrying Nestle Alfamino and Alfamino Jr. infant formula.

July 22: A flight will arrive from the United Kingdom to John F. Kennedy International Airport, carrying Kendamil Classic and Kendamil Organic infant formula.

Under Operation Fly Formula, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the General Services Administration (GSA) are partnering to import infant formula from other nations that meets U.S. health and safety standards, so it can get to store shelves faster.

