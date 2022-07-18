Route 956 Market Street Gas Line Installation Begins Tuesday in New Wilmington

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Route 956 (Market Street) in New Wilmington Borough, Lawrence County will begin Tuesday, July 19 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on Route 956 between Vine Street and Jackson Alley daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late August as crews from Wilson Excavating conduct gas line work for Peoples Natural Gas. Lindy Paving will conduct pavement restoration after the gas line work is complete.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Kol Lazaroff at 724-553-4195.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

