Route 956 Market Street Gas Line Installation Begins Tuesday in New Wilmington

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Route 956 (Market Street) in New Wilmington Borough, Lawrence County will begin Tuesday, July 19 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on Route 956 between Vine Street and Jackson Alley daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late August as crews from Wilson Excavating conduct gas line work for Peoples Natural Gas. Lindy Paving will conduct pavement restoration after the gas line work is complete.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Kol Lazaroff at 724-553-4195.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


