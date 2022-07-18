Opinion: An L.A. program helps people get mental health care instead of jail time. Why not expand it?
As a mental health court judge, I work every day with people who are homeless and have serious mental illness. In my experience, what works is the kind of help provided by the L.A. County Office of Diversion and Reentry. ODR has built a track record — supported by data — of moving people with mental health issues out of jail and onto a path to permanent supportive housing, keeping them off the streets and out of hospitals and incarceration long term.