YokoVillage the future of coworking communities

SAN JOSE, SANTA ANA, COSTA RICA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yoko Village, A remote work and residential community, Opens Early 2023

Opening in mid-2023, Yoko Village, aptly meaning “Sunshine Child” is a remote work and residential community located in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica, on a nature-rich, bio-diverse property with panoramic ocean views. Nestled on 40 hectares in the hills of the Costa Rican jungle, minutes from sought after surf breaks and idyllic beaches, Yoko Village offers a balanced life between work, wellness and living.

Yoko Village plans include the construction of 40+ two, three, and four bedroom villas with en suite bathrooms, private decks, and access to on-site communal amenities such as a tech-enabled community coworking center, private office spaces, creative playgrounds, yoga deck, gym, pool, restaurant, edible walking trails, communal gardens and spiritual center.

Designed by female architect, Serrana Robledo, the plans place a high priority on thoughtful architecture taking care to work with and support the natural environment. The founding team advocates for the environment and local preservation by spearheading a reforestation campaign and incorporating sustainable practices such as rainwater harvesting, the construction of minimally impactful structures and a zero-plastic policy.

Yoko Village will gather an array of well-traveled community members who have traded city streets for breathtaking ocean views, spectacular sunsets, natural resources, and serenity. The diverse environment sets the stage for digital nomads, families and entrepreneurs to plant roots in paradise where they can prioritize wellness, have access to the outdoors, and celebrate culture, all while enjoying high standards of living and meeting the professional needs of remote work.

“Yoko Village is centered around the well-being of its residents while focusing on building a creative and productive coworking community. We understand the business needs of remote workers, providing a perfectly balanced work and home environment” - Liran Rosenfeld

Yoko Village ownership offers the opportunity to purchase villas inspired by the serenity of nature and wildlife in a secure international community. All common areas, co-working spaces, facilities, roads, and communal gardens, are maintained year-round by management and are included in the monthly HOA fees. In addition to property maintenance, residents also have the option of short term rental management for their properties, allowing owners to subsidize their investment and support a remote live/work lifestyle.

Yoko Village was created for those seeking a healthy, balanced life, connected to an environment, community, and culture that supports their goals. Bordering Nicaragua and Panama, with an alluring coastal region, the culture mingles the latin laid back pace of life with wellness, surf, and avid traveler influences. Yoko Village embodies the local phrase pura vida meaning “pure life” or “simple life”, urging people to slow down and just enjoy.

About Liran Rosenfeld and Yoko Village:

Liran Rosenfeld is the founder of Yoko Village, an eco-community for like minded individuals looking to nurture their lives as much as their life’s work. A serial entrepreneur with a proven track record, he was the founder and partner at PassRight, Global Talent Fund, and acting regional partner at Amazon Key for Business in Costa Rica in 2020. Rosenfeld came to the US in 2015 as an entrepreneur launching a new project. He noticed talent was being democratized globally and new constraints on the economy were forcing people to look for out of the box solutions.

By December 2018, after 3 years of scaling his company PassRight, he began to experience extreme burnout. To reset, he traveled to Santa Teresa, Costa Rica.Once here, he began to notice the difference in his health. He saw how eating well, sun, learning to surf, practicing yoga and meditation and a slower pace in life made him more productive in his personal and professional life. Rosenfeld’s new found appreciation for the Pura Vida life led him to create Yoko Village.

Liran has handpicked six co-founders and investors who are experts within hospitality, tech, startups, real estate development, and community building to help scale Yoko Village and follow on projects that will emerge. The team includes Omri Barzilay. Marta Czubak, Dana Almozlinos, Brad McIntosh, David Pervan, Drew Lindsay, Jakub Krusina, and Vikram Gundu.