Travel back in time with Hannah Fielding, author of "Song of the Nile"
LWP delivers old-fashioned quality with state of the art technologies. Each publication project is custom-built to achieve maximum distribution in each targeted market.
A little romance in life goes a long way, I believe: it’s uplifting, it’s affirming, it’s comforting, it’s a little slice of solace in a stressful world.
HANNAH FIELDING ANNOUNCED THE WINNER OF THE 2022 INTERNATIONAL BOOK AWARDS AND INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD 2022 FOR HER ROMANCE “SONG OF THE NILE”WARSAW, POLAND, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June 2022, Hannah Fielding is announced the winner of the 2022 International Book Awards and Independent Press Award 2022 in the romance category for her latest novel Song of the Nile published by London Wall Publishing. The previous year also featured numerous awards: the 2021 NABE Pinnacle Book Achievement Award, the 2021 American Fiction Award for Romance and 2021 NYC Big Book Award.
Hannah has received praise from five awards who recognize Song of the Nile as outstanding in the romantic fiction category. Hannah has previously been awarded Best Romance novel at the International Book Awards, and the Gold Medal for Romance at the Independent Publisher Book Awards as well as National Indie Excellence Awards, American Fiction Awards, NABE Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards and New York City Big Book Awards for her novel Aphrodite’s Tears.
About Song of the Nile: A passionate, slow-burning romance that will have you wanting to move to the continent for an old-fashioned holiday romance of pure escapism.
Luxor, 1946. When young nurse Aida El Masri returns from war-torn London to her family’s estate in Egypt, she steels herself against the challenges ahead.
Eight years have passed since her father, Ayoub, was framed for a crime he did not commit, and died as a tragic result. Yet Aida has not forgotten, and now she wants revenge against the man she believes betrayed her father – his best friend, Kamel Pharaony.
Then Aida is reunited with Kamel’s son, the captivating surgeon Phares, who offers her marriage. In spite of herself, the secret passion Aida harboured for him as a young girl reignites.
Still, how can she marry the son of the man who destroyed her father and brought shame on her family? Will coming home bring her love, or only danger and heartache?
Set in the exotic and bygone world of Upper Egypt, Song of the Nile follows Aida’s journey of rediscovery – of the homeland she loves, with its white-sailed feluccas on the Nile, old-world charms of Cairo and the ancient secrets of its burning desert sands – and of the man she has never forgotten.
About Hannah Fielding: Having already had huge success as one of the UK’s leading romance authors with total sales of over 130k Song of the Nile, follows the award-winning success of Hannah Fielding’s previous novels Aphrodite’s Tears, Burning Embers, Concerto, Echoes of Love, Masquerade, Legacy and Indiscretion. Echoes of Love won Romance Novel of the Year at the IPB Awards in 2012, Burning Embers was Amazon’s book of the month in 2011, and Hannah’s novels have been translated into 13 languages. With its spectacular setting and deep emotional drama, Song of the Nile will appeal both to fans of her backlist, as well as lovers of atmospheric travel writing including Santa Montefiore, Penny Vincenzie, Victoria Hislop and Lucinda Riley.
Egyptian by birth Hannah is fluent in French, English and Arabic and has lived all over the world. She currently lives between her writing retreat in the South of France and her rambling family home in Ireland. Hannah’s grandmother, Esther Fanous, was the revolutionary feminist writer in Egypt during the early 1900s and helped found the Women's Wafd Central Committee in 1920.
Agnieszka Marzęda
London Wall Publishing
+48 666 220 011
amarzeda@londonwallpublishing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook