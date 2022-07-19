The Joint Commission, National Quality Forum now accepting applications for 2022 Eisenberg Awards
The deadline to apply for the annual John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Awards is September 14.OAKBROOK TERRACE, ILLINOIS, AND WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum (NQF) are now accepting applications for the 2022 John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Awards. The annual awards program recognizes major achievements by individuals and organizations to improve patient safety and healthcare quality. The deadline to apply is September 14.
Awards are presented in three categories:
• Individual Achievement
• National Level Innovation in Patient Safety and Quality
• Local Level Innovation in Patient Safety and Quality
The individual award is intended for nominees who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and scholarship in patient safety and healthcare quality through a substantive body of work.
Initiatives or projects eligible for the National and Local Level awards will have involved successful system changes or interventions that make the environment of care safer or that advocate on the patient’s behalf. These innovative efforts may address new technologies, protocols, procedures, education, organizational culture, legislation, the media, patient advocacy, systems theory or another area. Organizations applying must provide at minimum one year (12 months) of data supporting the improvement made by the featured initiative.
The 2021 recipients of this prestigious award were Prime Healthcare, Kaiser Permanente Northern California, and Dr. Hardeep Singh, chief of the Health Policy, Quality & Informatics Program in the Center for Innovations in Quality, Effectiveness and Safety at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center and professor at Baylor College of Medicine. Recipients for all previous years can be found on this page.
This award program was launched two decades ago in honor of the late John M. Eisenberg, MD, MBA, former administrator of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ). An impassioned advocate for healthcare quality improvement, Dr. Eisenberg was a founding member of NQF’s board of directors.
Awardees will be recognized in person during an award ceremony at NQF’s annual conference in February 2023.
Visit these links to access the application form and learn more about the Eisenberg Awards. Interested parties may inquire about eligibility and the application process by contacting EisenbergAwards@qualityforum.org.
###
About The Joint Commission
Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve healthcare for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating healthcare organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.
Joint Commission Media Contact
Hannah Miller
Corporate Communications
(630) 792-5174
hmiller@jointcommission.org
About the National Quality Forum
The National Quality Forum (NQF) works with members of the healthcare community to drive measurable health improvements together. NQF is a not-for-profit, membership-based organization that gives all healthcare stakeholders a voice in advancing quality measures and improvement strategies that lead to better outcomes and greater value. Learn more at www.qualityforum.org.
NQF Media Contact
Zachary Brousseau
Senior Manager, Strategic Communications
202-478-9326
press@qualityforum.org
Zachary Brousseau
National Quality Forum (NQF)
+1 202-478-9326
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn