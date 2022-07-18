Closure on Market Street on ramp to I-70 on Monday, July 25

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that the Market Street on ramp to I-70 Westbound will close on Monday, July 25, 2022 for approximately 90 days in order to

finish rehabilitation of the structure. During this closure, motorists are encouraged to follow detour signage to the Main Street on ramp to I-70 Westbound.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can

be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances