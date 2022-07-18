Submit Release
Renal Dialysis Advisory Council to Meet July 21


July 18, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Renal Dialysis Advisory Council is scheduled to meet Thursday, July 21, at 2 p.m. Attendees may join in person at the Columbia Mills Building Room 2407 located at 301 Gervais St, Columbia SC 29201 or via the Microsoft Teams link available below. In-person attendees will be asked to wear a mask, following current CDC recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, you can simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version. If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, then instructions on how you can join without setting up an account are available here

Please contact Kristen Kollu at juarezkn@dhec.sc.gov  or Lakiesha Wright at wrightln@dhec.sc.gov for additional information.

