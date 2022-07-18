Mountain Peaks Family Practice Offers Advice for Gut Health Improvement

Struggling with acid indigestion or other abdominal discomfort? Mountain Peaks Family Practice wants to help.

OREM, UT, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Peaks Family Practice today announced its support of patients' gut health goals and digestive system issues.

"Until recently, the gut has been largely ignored by Western medicine," said Dr. Robert Durrans, owner and practitioner at Mountain Peaks. "Experts have identified that the health of the human digestive system is vital for the functioning of the entire immune system. In fact, the intestinal tract is the biggest immunity organ in the human body and plays a vital role in many functions."

“Research has proven that maintaining a healthy gut is crucial to our overall health,” said Durrans. “Whatever your digestive issue, and with proper medical supervision, we would like to work with you to make a difference for you.”

Durrans also said, "The human intestinal tract has a barrier function as it keeps out bacteria and viruses from being absorbed. It also aids in the absorption of critical nutrients like carbohydrates, minerals, amino acids, and vitamins. These are the main reasons why keeping a healthy gut is particularly important."

Gut Health Issues

------------

Digestive diseases can range from mild to serious. If one's gut is not healthy, one may experience constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and bloating. A leaky gut, which is known as increased intestinal permeability, is caused by several factors which include alcohol consumption, stress, anti-inflammatory medication, autoimmune illness, diabetes, and food allergies.

Other disorders of the gut may also include Crohn’s Disease, Celiac Disease, Colitis, and food allergies. Another gut issue comes from complications arising from bariatric surgery, which includes dilation of the esophagus, acid reflux, and infection. Addressing these issues is important because it is crucial to physical health.

Many people suffer from abdominal discomfort and even chest pain associated with acid reflux. And multiple well-documented solutions exist to manage these symptoms and provide healing. For over 60 million American’s acid reflux is a common occurrence. Symptoms can include anything from chest and stomach pain to difficulty swallowing, or the regurgitation of acidic fluid.

This is why more and more people are turning to medical experts like Mountain Peaks Family Practice for care.

"We want to help you feel better," said Dr. Durrans. "Come see us."

