Boise Cutting-Edge Health Conference Slated to Shake Things Up
Innovative Boise Health Company CellCore Hosts Their Yearly Health Practitioner Event August 18-20th
It’s highly worth your time and your money, and should be a no-brainer investment to come get here in-person.”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CellCore’s health practitioner conference, ECO (Exponential Clinical Outcomes) 2022, held at the Boise Centre in Boise, ID, is fast approaching. Beginning August 18th, the conference will provide insights into cutting-edge natural health topics, along with offering up to 18 continuing education units (CEUs) to qualified professionals.
This year’s ECO is expected to be the largest event yet with approximately 648 in-person and 270 virtual attendees already registered! CellCore hosts ECO to cover the latest discoveries in holistic medicine so they can continue to perpetuate the company’s mission of restoring hope and health. The event provides three days of ground-breaking education for health practitioners from around the world to inspire ‘exponential clinical outcomes’ for patients.
Practitioners can learn more and purchase their tickets, virtual or in-person, on the CellCore ECO website (https://eco2022.cellcore.com/home). Tickets will be available for purchase up until the conference begins on August 18th. The current special gives practitioners $200 off of their ECO ticket. For those wanting to attend in-person, only 25 in-person spots remain available. Attending practitioners can qualify for CEUs whether they participate in-person or virtually.
Issac J., past ECO attendee, explains how impactful the in-person experience can be: “I highly recommend coming to ECO because you’re going to get the information that will truly inspire you to serve and add value to your patients or clients. You are also going to connect with amazing physicians, doctors, and health professionals that have a heart to serve people and to address the underlying causes of the issues that we are seeing in the 21st century.”
He adds, “It’s highly worth your time and your money, and should be a no-brainer investment to come get here in-person.”
The event will be led by CellCore co-founders Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts. Their inspiring stories brought them together to begin “creating solutions that work” through founding CellCore in 2017. In addition, other functional medicine experts will speak at the conference, including Dr. Jack Wolfson, Dr. Jessica Peatross, Dr. Mark Su, and Nichole Hirsch Kuechle. Everything from common pediatric concerns to how environmental toxins impact the cardiovascular system will be covered.
Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of CellCore and an ECO speaker, says to potential attendees, “You’ll have fun while you learn and get to network with other like-minded practitioners. Even when you attend virtually, you’ll still be able to feel the energy, enthusiasm, and excitement in the room!”
Hear about the experience of other attending practitioners through this ECO highlight video or this testimonial video. Practitioners can learn more and register on the CellCore website (https://eco2022.cellcore.com/home).
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining health through root cause solutions. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
