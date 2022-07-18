Governor Cooper Proclaims July 17-23, 2022 as Probation, Parole and Community Supervision Officers’ Week

NORTH CAROLINA, July 18 - Raleigh

In recognition of the important public service provided by the state’s probation/parole officers, Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed July 17-23, 2022, as Probation, Parole and Community Supervision Officers’ Week in North Carolina.

“Every community in North Carolina benefits from the critical public service provided by our probation and parole officers,” said Gov. Cooper. “They are dedicated to helping those they supervise successfully return home and are committed to ensuring our communities are safe and I am grateful for their service.”

“Being a probation and parole officer is so much more than simply calling it a job. While their work seldom generates bold news headlines, they are tireless in their efforts to help those under their supervision successfully complete their probation and post-release supervision requirements,” said Tim Moose, chief deputy secretary of the Department of Public Safety’s Division of Adult Correction. “They have great counseling skills that assist individuals make positive changes in their lives and they never hesitate to help, when they see someone in need.”

More than 2,000 probation/ parole officers supervise almost 90,000 individuals in North Carolina who are serving probation, parole or post-release supervision. They also work with community agencies and local reentry councils to provide services and support to formerly incarcerated individuals Probation/parole officers are also important members of the state’s emergency response team and provide mutual aid assistance to other law enforcement agencies statewide.

“The work of our probation/parole officers has helped create a premiere law enforcement agency that we should all be very proud of,” said Division of Community Corrections Director Tracy K. Lee. “Supervision never stops, and our officers never hesitate to assist during times of natural disaster, civil unrest or help other law enforcement agencies. I am grateful to be able to work alongside these great professionals and can't thank them enough.”

For more information about the work of probation/parole officers visit: https://www.ncdps.gov/careers-matter/probation-and-parole-officer-careers

