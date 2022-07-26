Business Owner and Veteran Jeff Anderson Named to NSBA Leadership Council
Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”MINNEAOPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Anderson, President of ATEK Distribution LLC, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. Anderson, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
— Jeff Anderson, President and co-founder of ATEK Distribution
“As a small-business owner, I see the daily importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulations,” said Anderson. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
Anderson grew up in Wisconsin, graduated from Ripon College, and spent five years on active duty as an officer in the United States Marine Corps. From there he worked for General Electric and Crescent Electric before co-founding ATEK Distribution in 2018.
Anderson joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs, and how access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business gets a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key proposals.
“I am proud to have Jeff Anderson as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “He came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
About ATEK:
ATEK Distribution is a CVE certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and SDVOSB certified with the State of MN. As a wholesale distributor of electrical apparatus and equipment, wiring supplies, solar, EV charging and related equipment, we provide solutions to all your electrical needs.
